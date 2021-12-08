Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. Tetra Tech reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Tetra Tech stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.76. The stock had a trading volume of 278,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,021. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $113.14 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

In other news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total transaction of $1,010,607.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total value of $516,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,561 shares of company stock worth $14,062,694. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 9.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,145 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 53.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,317,000 after acquiring an additional 109,428 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 147.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after buying an additional 95,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

