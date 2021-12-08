Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.980-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $630 million-$680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $657.81 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.000-$4.200 EPS.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $189.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $113.14 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.79 and a 200 day moving average of $146.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TTEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.80.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total transaction of $571,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $76,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,561 shares of company stock worth $2,174,694. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.