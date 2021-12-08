Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.030 EPS.

TTEK stock opened at $189.30 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $113.14 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.80.

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total value of $516,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total transaction of $1,010,607.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,694. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.