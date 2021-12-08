Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $133,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $199.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $159.56 and a one year high of $202.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.