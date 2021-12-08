The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will report sales of $125.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.70 million and the lowest is $124.60 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported sales of $123.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $495.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.60 million to $496.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $505.05 million, with estimates ranging from $503.80 million to $506.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,371,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,215,000 after buying an additional 264,862 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,104,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,326,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,466,000 after acquiring an additional 134,784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 594.4% during the 2nd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 69,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 59,441 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTB opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $29.99 and a twelve month high of $41.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 53.82%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

