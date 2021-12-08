The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stake Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,058 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $56.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $60.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.65.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

