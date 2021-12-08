The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $116.13

Shares of The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 116.13 ($1.54) and traded as high as GBX 121.35 ($1.61). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 121.20 ($1.61), with a volume of 1,089,569 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 116.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 9.67 and a quick ratio of 9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72.

Get The Bankers Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from The Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.08%.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.