The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 4,450 ($59.01) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,848 ($77.55) to GBX 5,500 ($72.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($61.53) to GBX 4,120 ($54.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of The Berkeley Group to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,460 ($59.14) target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,952.33 ($65.67).

BKG stock opened at GBX 4,818 ($63.89) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,366.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,805.26. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,053 ($53.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,232 ($69.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of £5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 13.55.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

