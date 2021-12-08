The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,950 ($65.64) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($61.53) to GBX 4,120 ($54.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($59.01) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,460 ($59.14) price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,848 ($77.55) to GBX 5,500 ($72.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,952.33 ($65.67).

The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 4,818 ($63.89) on Wednesday. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,053 ($53.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,232 ($69.38). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,366.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,805.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The stock has a market cap of £5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.55.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

