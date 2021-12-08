The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) VP Sells $421,500.00 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE SAM traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $496.66. 1,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,504. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $493.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $689.41. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $435.12 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 220.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $782.40.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

