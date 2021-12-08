The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Stake Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.14% of Brink’s worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Brink’s by 5.6% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Brink’s by 13.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Brink’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Brink’s by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $63.31 on Wednesday. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Brink's Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

