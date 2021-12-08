The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.19. The China Fund shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 16,586 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHN. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The China Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,562,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,756,000 after acquiring an additional 71,494 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The China Fund by 133.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 22,256 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The China Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,155,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The China Fund by 20.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The China Fund by 25.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

