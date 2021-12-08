The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.22.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $165.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

