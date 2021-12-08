The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.67 Million

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 8th. During the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. The Crypto Prophecies has a market capitalization of $11.30 million and $1.67 million worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00058312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,375.13 or 0.08621417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00062190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00080096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,363.10 or 0.99243051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002794 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,796,929 coins and its circulating supply is 88,698,504 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Crypto Prophecies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Crypto Prophecies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Crypto Prophecies using one of the exchanges listed above.

