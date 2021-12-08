The Force Protocol (FOR) Reaches Market Cap of $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014069 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.42 or 0.00206544 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001142 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000135 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.