The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.24% of The GEO Group worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 260.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 64.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE GEO opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.70. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.