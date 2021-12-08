The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Lowered by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.7% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $49,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 117.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 84.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.81.

Shares of GS opened at $401.48 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.58 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.92. The stock has a market cap of $134.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

