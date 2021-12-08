The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $49,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $401.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $398.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.58 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $134.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.81.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

