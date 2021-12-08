The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.5% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $397.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,334. The business’s fifty day moving average is $398.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.58 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

