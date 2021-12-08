The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,721 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $91,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $400.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.58 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $398.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

