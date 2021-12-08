The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

The Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend payment by 29.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. The Hanover Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to earn $10.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

NYSE THG opened at $131.25 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $111.09 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.21.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

THG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 342.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

