The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Decreased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 167,209 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $159,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,234,219,000 after purchasing an additional 377,198 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,855,000 after purchasing an additional 260,413 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,259,741,000 after purchasing an additional 360,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,389,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,399,916,000 after purchasing an additional 99,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist lifted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

HD opened at $416.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $371.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.29. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $434.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.