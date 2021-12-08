The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE) Announces GBX 0.50 Dividend

The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of The Ince Group stock opened at GBX 43 ($0.57) on Wednesday. The Ince Group has a 52 week low of GBX 32.80 ($0.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 88.20 ($1.17). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.23. The firm has a market cap of £29.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.41.
About The Ince Group
