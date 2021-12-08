The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Trimmed by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,250 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz makes up 3.5% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $12,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.90. The stock had a trading volume of 109,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,121,851. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,658,394 shares of company stock worth $1,096,026,917 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

