The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th.

The Mexico Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MXF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,354. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. The Mexico Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Mexico Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Mexico Fund were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

