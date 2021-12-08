The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 62,303 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.09% of ODP worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODP. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of ODP by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ODP by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Gannfors sold 12,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $569,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,351,630.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,275 shares of company stock worth $2,258,039 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.38. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 2.03.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.33. ODP had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

