The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNC opened at $203.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.74. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.30 and a 12-month high of $217.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $774,811. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.19.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

