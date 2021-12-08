The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.4% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,563,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,283,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,834 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

NYSE PG opened at $151.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.34. The company has a market cap of $367.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $152.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

