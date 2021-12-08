The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 773,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,982 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $108,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.34. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $152.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

