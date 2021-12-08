The Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $102.38

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.38 ($1.36) and traded as high as GBX 111.90 ($1.48). The Quarto Group shares last traded at GBX 111.90 ($1.48), with a volume of 446 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £45.75 million and a PE ratio of 6.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other The Quarto Group news, insider Chuk Kin Lau purchased 1,679,743 shares of The Quarto Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,511,768.70 ($2,004,732.40).

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

