The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Hits New 52-Week High at $826.00

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 826 ($10.95) and last traded at GBX 823.40 ($10.92), with a volume of 246128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 806.60 ($10.70).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.96) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 520 ($6.90) to GBX 570 ($7.56) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.55) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 708.33 ($9.39).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 742.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 713.32. The company has a market cap of £8.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.63 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.05. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.67%.

In related news, insider Andrew Duff acquired 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 758 ($10.05) per share, with a total value of £99,677 ($132,180.08).

About The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

