The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $713.32

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 713.32 ($9.46) and traded as high as GBX 806.60 ($10.70). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 806.60 ($10.70), with a volume of 3,537,712 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGE shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 520 ($6.90) to GBX 570 ($7.56) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.55) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.96) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 708.33 ($9.39).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 742.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 713.32. The company has a market capitalization of £8.25 billion and a PE ratio of 30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a GBX 11.63 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.05. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

In related news, insider Andrew Duff purchased 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 758 ($10.05) per share, for a total transaction of £99,677 ($132,180.08).

About The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.