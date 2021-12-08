The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

