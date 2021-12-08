The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.