The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.26

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.26 and last traded at $43.34, with a volume of 7269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.53.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sage Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.25.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

