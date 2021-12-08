The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sage Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25. The Sage Group has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $44.09.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

