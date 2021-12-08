The Sandbox Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.84 Billion (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $4.84 billion and $1.21 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $5.30 or 0.00010511 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00127767 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006559 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.72 or 0.00580138 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000056 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 913,364,619 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.