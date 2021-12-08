The Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 826 ($10.95) and last traded at GBX 832 ($11.03). Approximately 141,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 124,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 836 ($11.09).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 794.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 786.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18. The company has a market cap of £550.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a GBX 5.80 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. The Scottish Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

