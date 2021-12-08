The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.40.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $153.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.24. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $132.75 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

