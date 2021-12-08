The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $153.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.75 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.24.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

