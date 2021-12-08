The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

The Unite Group (LON:UTG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,250 ($16.58) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.90) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.37) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get The Unite Group alerts:

Shares of LON UTG opened at GBX 1,114 ($14.77) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81. The Unite Group has a 12 month low of GBX 918.50 ($12.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.58). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,099.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,921.34. The company has a market capitalization of £4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.61.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.