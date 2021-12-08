The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 3.3% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 89.2% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

DIS opened at $150.81 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.12 billion, a PE ratio of 138.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

