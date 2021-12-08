Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s 9th Largest Position

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.5% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.89.

TMO traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $630.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,813. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $613.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $555.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $666.65. The company has a market cap of $248.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

