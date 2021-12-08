Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) was down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.57 and last traded at $13.57. Approximately 3,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 229,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

