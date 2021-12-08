Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report issued on Sunday, December 5th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps expects that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TCBX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TCBX opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $30.50.

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

