Thomas Story & Son LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Thomas Story & Son LLC decreased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,418 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $1,659,432.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,933 shares of company stock worth $2,797,133 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $98.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $104.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

