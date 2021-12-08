Thomas Story & Son LLC Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,782 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Xilinx comprises approximately 1.8% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kellner Capital LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its holdings in Xilinx by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 105,423 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Xilinx by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 490,702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after purchasing an additional 129,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 12,300 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.27.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $223.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.69. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

