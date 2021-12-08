Thomas Story & Son LLC Sells 16,585 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Thomas Story & Son LLC cut its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,585 shares during the quarter. Trupanion makes up about 1.4% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC owned 0.11% of Trupanion worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Trupanion by 40.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $155.41 on Wednesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $157.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -194.26 and a beta of 1.95.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $335,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $25,587.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,715,917 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Bank of America lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.