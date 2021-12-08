Thore Cash (TCH) Reaches Market Cap of $21,920.99

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $21,920.99 and approximately $163,528.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.00325062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000510 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.