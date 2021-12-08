Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 32,234 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 140.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 32,234 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of ITT worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,600,000 after buying an additional 76,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $683,424,000 after buying an additional 50,281 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ITT by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $505,353,000 after buying an additional 3,055,684 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ITT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,824,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $258,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ITT by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,142,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,738,000 after purchasing an additional 128,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

NYSE ITT opened at $101.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.00. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.46 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.