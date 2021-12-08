Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 1,163 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $57,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ stock opened at $233.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.46 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 62.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

